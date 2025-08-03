Orlando Magic Could Take A Chance On Aging Former MVP In Offseason
The Orlando Magic are positioned to make a serious push toward championship contention after an aggressive offseason. With the additions of Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and rookie Jase Richardson, the team expects to ease the offensive burden on Paolo Banchero by boosting shot creation and playmaking. Jalen Suggs is known for his defensive tenacity and is projected as the primary floor general alongside Banchero. However, his injury history may push the Magic to explore more veteran guard depth as they go all-in on a Finals run.
As the NBA offseason enters the late stages of free agency, several veteran players are still seeking a new team and a chance to contribute to a playoff contender. Among them is former MVP Russell Westbrook. After helping the Denver Nuggets make a strong playoff run, Westbrook remains unsigned. While reports indicate he hopes to play closer to home on the West Coast, limited opportunities there could force him to consider a return to the Eastern Conference.
Why it would work:
Westbrook, 36, remains one of the most athletic guards in the league, bringing relentless energy and unmatched hustle on both ends of the floor. While he’s no longer the MVP or triple-double machine of his prime, the nine-time All-Star still offers strong value as a defensive playmaker off the bench with the ability to step into a starting role when needed. Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 75 games and finished top seven in Sixth Man of the Year voting.
Specifically fitting into the Magic’s lineup, Westbrook would immediately boost their tempo and fast-break opportunities. Both are key needs after Orlando recorded the second-slowest pace in the league last season. The Magic also dealt with injuries to their three core stars at different points, which hurt their offensive rhythm. With limited ball-handling depth behind Banchero, Wagner and Suggs, Westbrook could join Bane, Jones and Anthony Black as one of the team’s primary facilitators while offering durability and experience.
Why it wouldn't work:
While Westbrook could provide valuable minutes to a roster still developing its depth, his fit with the Magic is questionable. A career 30.5 percent three-point shooter, Westbrook is least effective as a spot-up option and thrives most with the ball in his hands. This potentially conflicts with Banchero’s growth as the offense’s primary creator. Despite signaling a win-now approach, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, expects the core to build chemistry over the next few seasons. This includes young guards Black and Richardson, whose minutes could be limited if Westbrook joins the rotation.
More Orlando Magic Stories
NBA Insider Details Magic’s Paolo Banchero Bold Request To Management
The Magic Have One Glaring Concern Threatening Bright Future