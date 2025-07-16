Magic's Jalen Suggs Embraces High Expectations: ‘The Sky Is the Limit’
The Orlando Magic made a flurry of aggressive moves this offseason to boost offensive production and playmaking in pursuit of a championship. But a key piece to a potential title run is already on the roster and returning next season. Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a season-ending knee injury just 35 games into last year. He was on pace for a potential All-Defensive Team selection, averaging 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals as one of the league’s most tenacious on-ball defenders.
A factor that may have contributed to his injury is his aggressive play style. Suggs said earlier this summer he has no plans to change his playstyle. Now, while supporting the team at Summer League, he shared that he’s healing well and feels confident about his growth and what the upcoming season holds.
"It's been great," Suggs said. "A lot of new opportunity really work on everything you know, upper body, lower body, especially you know the knee. So I'm really coming in the year, confident, strong, and that's what all the work is for. Be more efficient in every in every way, as a teammate, as a scorer, as a defender, and really just in life. I think as we continue to do that, the game slows down and becomes much easier. So looking forward to that and adjusting with a new team."
With several Eastern Conference superstars dealing with injuries, he understands the championship expectations surrounding a healthy team addressing its biggest needs this offseason.
"The sky's the limit," Suggs added. "I think obviously everybody's mindset is going on winning the championship. You hate to see guys go down, but there's opportunity in the east, and I think everyone recognizes it. So everybody's prepping for it. We're all on the same page and very excited to start the year. Brings a different energy."
