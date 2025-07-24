Orlando Magic Credited For Making One Of Most Underrated Offseason Moves
The Orlando Magic are going for the gusto this offseason, trying to add players that will improve the roster en route to a championship.
While trading for Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane was the big fish, the Magic made another move that fell under the radar.
NBA.com listed the Magic signing Tyus Jones as one of five under-the-radar moves this offseason.
"In addition to extending franchise star Paolo Banchero and acquiring Bane, the Magic added a proven pass-first point guard in Jones to help orchestrate an Orlando offense that ranked 28th in points (105.4) and 30th in assists (23) last season," NBA.com wrote.
"A 10-year veteran joining his fifth team, Jones averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.1 turnovers while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range forPhoenix last season. His 4.71 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked second to Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton among 278 players who logged 2,000+possessions. A steady hand at the point should help create easy scoring opportunities for Banchero, Bane, Franz Wagner and the rest of the team."
The Magic needed a point guard after Jalen Suggs went down with a knee injury in the middle of the season.
The point guard position became so dire that veteran Cory Joseph started late in the regular season and in the playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Swapping out Joseph for Jones is an instant upgrade that will have the Magic's second unit in much better shape next season.
