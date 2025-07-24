The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Credited For Making One Of Most Underrated Offseason Moves

The Orlando Magic are improving the depth on their roster.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are going for the gusto this offseason, trying to add players that will improve the roster en route to a championship.

While trading for Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane was the big fish, the Magic made another move that fell under the radar.

NBA.com listed the Magic signing Tyus Jones as one of five under-the-radar moves this offseason.

"In addition to extending franchise star Paolo Banchero and acquiring Bane, the Magic added a proven pass-first point guard in Jones to help orchestrate an Orlando offense that ranked 28th in points (105.4) and 30th in assists (23) last season," NBA.com wrote.

"A 10-year veteran joining his fifth team, Jones averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.1 turnovers while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range forPhoenix last season. His 4.71 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked second to Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton among 278 players who logged 2,000+possessions. A steady hand at the point should help create easy scoring opportunities for Banchero, Bane, Franz Wagner and the rest of the team."

The Magic needed a point guard after Jalen Suggs went down with a knee injury in the middle of the season.

The point guard position became so dire that veteran Cory Joseph started late in the regular season and in the playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Swapping out Joseph for Jones is an instant upgrade that will have the Magic's second unit in much better shape next season.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Former Magic Forward Signs With Division Rival

Orlando Magic Rookie Making Noticeable Impact Early In Summer League

Where Does Orlando Magic Front Office Rank After Bold Offseason?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.