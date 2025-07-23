Orlando Magic Receive Impressive Offseason NBA Power Rankings Boost
The Orlando Magic are going through the motions this offseason in hopes of being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next year.
The Magic have made the moves necessary to get closer to their goal of being a contender, including a blockbuster trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.
The Athletic insider Law Murray conducted a recent power ranking where the Magic landed at No. 8.
"Orlando made one of the earliest moves of the offseason when it traded Caldwell-Pope to Memphis in exchange for Bane, going from a 34.2 percent 3-point shooter to a 39.2 percent 3-point shooter," Murray wrote.
"Now, Caldwell-Pope made 38.3 percent of his 3s in the previous eight seasons before joining the Magic, so Bane will be a test case of whether Caldwell-Pope’s off year was due simply to player decline or the annually atrocious shooting environment Orlando seems to be in. Time will tell, and it is a big swing factor in the East."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Magic were the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
If Bane can play well for the Magic in his first season with the team and if his teammates can stay healthy, Orlando should be one of the top teams in the East next season.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Former Magic Forward Signs With Division Rival
Orlando Magic Rookie Making Noticeable Impact Early In Summer League
Where Does Orlando Magic Front Office Rank After Bold Offseason?