The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Receive Impressive Offseason NBA Power Rankings Boost

The Orlando Magic are one of the top teams in the latest NBA power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are going through the motions this offseason in hopes of being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next year.

The Magic have made the moves necessary to get closer to their goal of being a contender, including a blockbuster trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.

The Athletic insider Law Murray conducted a recent power ranking where the Magic landed at No. 8.

"Orlando made one of the earliest moves of the offseason when it traded Caldwell-Pope to Memphis in exchange for Bane, going from a 34.2 percent 3-point shooter to a 39.2 percent 3-point shooter," Murray wrote.

"Now, Caldwell-Pope made 38.3 percent of his 3s in the previous eight seasons before joining the Magic, so Bane will be a test case of whether Caldwell-Pope’s off year was due simply to player decline or the annually atrocious shooting environment Orlando seems to be in. Time will tell, and it is a big swing factor in the East."

The only teams that ranked higher than the Magic were the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Bane can play well for the Magic in his first season with the team and if his teammates can stay healthy, Orlando should be one of the top teams in the East next season.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Former Magic Forward Signs With Division Rival

Orlando Magic Rookie Making Noticeable Impact Early In Summer League

Where Does Orlando Magic Front Office Rank After Bold Offseason?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.