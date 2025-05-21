Orlando Magic Eyeing Donovan Mitchell Clone In Draft
Mock drafts are linking Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. to the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick. Even Gators head coach Todd Golden has said the Magic "really like" the 22-year-old. Recently, Clayton Jr. and 12 other draft prospects spoke to The Athletic about players they compare themselves to in the NBA.
Clayton Jr. didn't have a direct comparison for his game, but Donovan Mitchell came to mind as Clayton Jr. plans to have a floater in his arsenal on the professional stage.
"I don't have, like, any direct comp. I just talk about taking bits and pieces from other players' games," Clayton Jr. said. "You got (Jalen) Brunson, just with his patience in the paint. He gets down there, plays off two feet, uses all of his space. (Jrue) Holiday just beats people to spots on defense, and his IQ."
"And a floater definitely will be a big part of my game at the next level, so Donovan Mitchell. He is just great with all the Euros, the hop-steps and the footwork getting to that floater," he added.
Clayton Jr. took the national stage by force, leading Florida to its first national title since 2007. In the tournament, Clayton Jr. averaged 22.3 points while converting on 43.5 percent from deep.
Clayton Jr.'s ability to create shots and convert from long range will be a welcome addition for the Magic should they decide to take him.
