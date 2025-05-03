Orlando Magic General Manager Pushes Back On ESPN Insider Report
After the Orlando Magic didn't make any moves at the February deadline, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported they didn't make any calls.
"I've talked with teams who talk with the Magic," Windhorst said. "I say, 'Hey, do the Magic have conversations?'''
Magic general manager Anthony Parker refuted this statement recently on In the Zone with Magic radio host Brandon Kravitz.
"What I can say is, we're always doing our job. And yes, we're inquiring about opportunities that may come up," Parker said.
According to Windhorst, the teams he spoke to say that Magic President Jeff Weltman will take calls, but the front office doesn't make them.
"They don't really engage," WIndhorst added. "It's just something he doesn't do, he doesn't do trades."
The Magic have stood pat at the deadline the last two seasons, as the organization has leaned into developing its young roster. At times, this has led to frustration among the fan base.
"Up until this point, we value continuity; we value the development of our young players," Parker said. "So if there were calls made on some of our assets that we weren't willing to move on, then that's not been our goal."
Orlando's assets include many draft picks, which feature two first-rounders in the upcoming Draft that can be used in trade negotiations.
"Again, yes, those conversations happen throughout the year," Parker added. "The idea that we only take calls and aren't inquiring about opportunities is not accurate."
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com