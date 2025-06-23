Orlando Magic Get Favorable Odds To Win 2026 NBA Finals
With the 2024–25 season ending in the Oklahoma City Thunder winning their first title, the Orlando Magic enter the offseason as a top contender, focused on building around their core four to chase their first championship.
After what appeared as a devastating injury to Tyrese Haliburton in the series finale, the Indiana Pacers join the list of Eastern Conference teams who could fall in the standings due to star injuries.
With a promising young lineup, FanDuel Sportsbook recently listed the Magic as a top-three favorite to win the Eastern Conference and a top-five favorite to win the 2026 NBA Finals at +1200 odds. Ranked ahead of them are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Thunder.
The Magic are earning league-wide respect for their commitment to building a win-now roster in the Eastern Conference, which appears wide open. Star forward Paolo Banchero is also gaining recognition, listed among the top-10 favorites to win the 2026 MVP at +5500 odds.
Magic fans are showing excitement on social media as the team gains national attention as a true contender.
@ScooterMagruder: "THE ORLANDO MAGIC WILL WIN THE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP NEXT SEASON."
@EichelBetter: "We up, y’all. Let’s get O Town its long awaited parade."
@felix_mcfelix: "The Magic are the ultimate Dark Horses everybody sleeps on us, I guarantee we going to the ECF."
@zhuffyy: "We’re coming. It’s time."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Desmond Bane Compares Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero To NBA Greats
Orlando Magic Face Franchise-Altering Decisions In Critical Offseason
NBA Insider Jumps On Orlando Magic Bandwagon After Blockbuster Trade