Orlando Magic Linked To Low-Risk, High-Reward Ball Handler
It has been one week since the Orlando Magic acquired Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. The move addressed key areas of need for Orlando while adding a legitimate third option to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The addition of Bane is nice, but the Magic can still use another ball handler. Insert Tyus Jones.
Orlando completed its big free agency move, and now Jeff Weltman and Co. will likely use the remainder of the summer pursuing complementary role players to fill out roster vacancies. Jones is a low-risk, high-reward option who enters next season trying to prove he's worth more than the veteran's minimum after a disappointing stint in Phoenix.
Recently, Bleacher Report predicted Orlando to be Jones' next landing spot.
"He's super-stable, easy to fit on almost any team and looking for a pay raise after money ran dry last season, and he ended up with the Suns on the minimum," it wrote. "Everything he does well fits the Orlando Magic's needs. What he doesn't, the Magic provides with a big, tough, long physical roster."
A product of Duke University, Jones was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 24th pick in the 2015 draft. The Cavs traded Jones on draft night to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the first four seasons of his career.
Jones, 29, still has plenty of basketball ahead of him while also providing a veteran presence for a young roster like Orlando's. For his career, Jones averages 4.4 assists while knocking down nearly 38 percent of his 3-point attempts. Those are the kinds of traits Orlando can benefit from, especially from a reserve guard.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard