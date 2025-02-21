Magic-Grizzlies Injury Report: Friday, February 21
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies square off Friday night with each team on the second night of a back-to-back.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando defeated the Atlanta Hawks by six points on the road Thursday night. The Magic are 28-29 and seventh in the East.
Memphis fell by 14 points to the Pacers in Indianapolis. The Grizzlies are 36-19 and third in the West.
Here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for both teams Friday night.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left quad contusion)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs is missing his 11th straight game with the left quad contusion. After dealing with a low back strain for 10 games in January, he's missed 22 of the last 23 contests for Orlando.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
- Vince Williams Jr.: Questionable (left knee soreness)
- Yuki Kawamura: Out (G League)
- Zyon Pullin: Out (G League)
- Cam Spencer: Out (G League)
