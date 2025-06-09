Orlando Magic Mentioned In Huge Kevin Durant Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Orlando Magic probably aren't trading for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this summer, but they might be able to help him get to his next destination.
CBS Sports suggested a four-team trade with the Magic, Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves that gets Durant up north. In the deal, the Magic acquire Wolves wing Donte DiVincenzo while Goga Bitadze heads to the Suns and Gary Harris goes to the Nets.
"We then use one of Minnesota's best role players, DiVincenzo, to get the Suns a center in Bitadze," CBS Sports wrote.
"While he certainly doesn't have Gobert's reputation or accolades, he is a metrics darling defensively who is ready for a bigger role than the Magic have been able to give him. Orlando, meanwhile, turns a backup center into the shooting it so desperately needs. Win-win."
The Magic are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, so adding DiVincenzo would be massive for help in that department. DiVincenzo shot just under 40 percent from distance in his season with the Wolves, so he could come to Orlando as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.
Giving up Bitadze is difficult, but the Magic have Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner returning from injury, so Orlando can afford to part ways with one of its centers.
