NBA Insider Reveals Orlando Magic’s Potential Offseason Blueprint
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for a chaotic offseason. With limited cap space, their major move cannot afford to underwhelm like previous years. Despite being linked to star guards Darius Garland and Trae Young, NBA insider Jake Fischer reports they are likely to pass on a blockbuster trade and instead prioritize strengthening depth.
"Will Orlando chase an All-Star talent like Atlanta’s Trae Young?" Fischer wrote. "For all the noise these days around Darius Garland in Cleveland, we’ve been reliably told that the Cavaliers and Magic have not held substantive conversations on a Garland deal … and that Cleveland has little interest in helping Orlando improve its standing in the Eastern Conference. But the Magic have the means to go shopping for a number of veterans. Boston is most definitely listening on calls for Jrue Holiday, sources say. There in theory remains an opening for teams to broach Houston about sign-and-trades for Fred VanVleet. Sources say that the Rockets have every intention of bringing back the veteran guard next season."
Acquiring a superstar point guard to pair with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sounds appealing. However, it could set the team back in assets and salary while narrowing the championship window. Building on a modern style of continuity rather than assembling a big three could lead to signing midlevel free agents and impact starters.
"In short, Orlando has the stackable contracts to go out and make bids for various marquee targets," Fischer said. "The most realistic scenario could very well be Orlando opting for minor trades as well as declining various options to gain access to the full $14.1 million midlevel exception. Stein has already reported the rising belief that Orlando ranks among the teams with interest in Minnesota’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker should the Timberwolves prove unable to retain him."
