Orlando Magic Predicted To Aggressively Use Draft To Address Glaring Weakness
It has been more than a month since the Orlando Magic fell in the first round of the playoffs, prompting president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman to adopt a "win-now" mentality. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Weltman is following through.
Fischer lists Orlando among the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets as "mentioned by rival executives as teams to monitor for potential trades up into the late lottery."
"The Magic are another top team that rival clubs are looking at as potentially active," Fischer said. "Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman put the league on notice when he revealed during his recent end-of-season interview: '"What we need is proven shot making, proven offensive play, someone that's going to come in and help augment our weakness.'"
The Magic's offensive woes are no secret, especially from the perimeter. Even franchise cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner aren't the best shooters. Banchero and Wagner shot 32 percent and 29.5 percent from the perimeter in 2024-25.
The organization may look beyond its roster into the coaching staff to address its struggles.
"We've since learned that Orlando has weighed adding an offensive-minded assistant coach to Jamahl Mosley's staff as well," Fischer said. "Sources say Jay Triano was one of the candidates for the position before the veteran assistant and former Toronto and Phoenix head coach progressed into advanced discussions to join Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas."
