Orlando Magic Predicted To Draft Former Five-Star Recruit At No. 16
The NBA Draft is 13 days away, which means the Orlando Magic are running short on time to decide what they will do with the 16th and 25th picks. Players like Jase Richardson and Will Riley are repeat names linked to the franchise, and now BYU's Egor Demin joins the list.
A new mock draft by the Athletic's Sam Vecenie has Orlando selecting Demin at No. 16.
"Do I think this pick makes a ton of sense? I don't. But the Magic under president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman tend to have a type, and they tend to value players with elite positional size and skill," Vecenie wrote. "It worked out immensely well when drafting Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and it also applies to guys like Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva."
Demin possesses impressive floor general abilities, being called the best passer in the draft class by Vecenie. He joined Trae Young as the only other Big 12 freshman to record 10-plus points and 10-plus assists in their debut.
Demin was key to helping BYU reach the Sweet 16. However, he's a poor perimeter shooter. The Magic can benefit from his ability to distribute, but the team cannot afford another player with an inability to knock down shots from 3-point range.
Despite some noticeable flaws, Demin's IQ may be enough to entice Orlando to take a chance on the 19-year-old.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard