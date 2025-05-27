Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs Shows Support For Ex-High School Teammate
A pair of Orlando Magic guards were in attendance to watch a familiar face compete in the Western Conference finals.
Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black were spotted in the front row as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4. Suggs, a high school teammate of Thunder center Chet Holmgren at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, sat in support of his former running mate with Black.
While at Minnehaha, Suggs and Holmgren won two state championships. They both also attended Gonzaga, but in separate years.
Although Suggs and Black were at the game in support of Holmgren, they may also have been observing what it truly takes to make a deep playoff run. The Magic were eliminated in the first round by the Boston Celtics, with Suggs sidelined and Black averaging 8.2 points in almost 18 minutes.
Witnessing similar players in OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Holmgren put on standout performances could be the motivation Suggs and Black need heading into the offseason.
Orlando Magic Would Likely Have To Trade Up For Latest Linked Draft Pick
The Orlando Magic are a potential suitor for Duke guard Kon Knueppel, who could help improve the team's outside shooting.
The 6-foot-7, 219-pound Kon Knueppel,19, is viewed as a player in this year's NBA Draft with the ability to make an immediate impact due to his combination of three-point shooting and size at the guard position. In a top five ranking, ClutchPoints, picked the Magic as the fourth-best landing spot for Knueppel.
The article noted Orlando’s No. 16 pick places the team outside the projected range for Knueppel, an expected lottery pick. With a roster full of young talent, there is the possibility of trading up.
With the Magic ending the regular season last in three-point percentage and 29th in three-point makes per game (11.2), Knueppel could provide a needed outside boost.
“Knueppel would bring immediate relief in those areas,” the article shared. “As a knockdown shooter with positional size and unselfish instincts, he would thrive alongside the playmaking of Banchero and Wagner. His ability to read defenses, relocate on the perimeter, and punish defensive lapses could make him a perfect fit in Orlando’s half-court system.”
In his freshman year with the Blue Devils, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while knocking down 84 of 207 threes on 40.6 percent shooting. After a strong season alongside No. 1 pick Cooper Flag, he was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.
