Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson Lands Huge Multi-Year Shoe Deal
The Orlando Magic have a strong belief in guard Jase Richardson and what he can offer the team this upcoming season. After a single collegiate year with Michigan State, the Big-10 All-Freshmen showed tremendous potential as a scorer, a great defender, and room to grow as a playmaker. He was selected with the 25th pick and could be the steal of the draft.
Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and shot 49.3 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three-point range in 36 games for the midwestern university. Despite his lack of size, listed as six feet tall at the combine, he gives tremendous effort on the court. Given the defensive intensity and offense off the bench, there are some similarities between Richardson and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell.
The mid-first-rounder continued to show off his potential at the Las Vegas Summer League. He only appeared in two games and averaged 16.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and shot 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range. The Californian native proved to be one of the most efficient scoring guards at the event.
Richardson is a promising young rookie, so good that he will officially join the Nike family. He signed a multi-year shoe deal with the brand and joins Magic guard Anthony Black as part of the swoosh crew.
A milestone achievement for the 19-year-old prospect. As the son of former player Jason Richardson, there is a legacy to live up to for the Magic rookie. He will light up the court in style next season.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Draft Pick Jase Richardson Shares Emotional Moment With Father
Senior NBA Writer Breaks Down Pluses For Jase Richardson With Orlando Magic
NBA Analyst Has Thrilling Response to Orlando Magic Selecting Jase Richardson
Magic Rookie Jase Richardson Reconnects With Legendary Coach