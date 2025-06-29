Senior NBA Writer Breaks Down Pluses For Jase Richardson With Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic and Michigan State standout guard Jase Richardson might be a match made in heaven. After selecting Richardson with the 25th pick in last week's draft, president of basketball operations revealed his interest in taking Richardson with the 16th pick. However, Orlando parted with No. 16 in the Desmond Bane trade.
Nevertheless, Orlando's guy fell right in its lap. Now, Richardson is in a great position.
Recently, The Athletic's John Hollinger called Richardson to Orlando the best non-lottery fit.
"I thought Richardson fared the best of any non-lottery player in terms of landing in a favorable situation, and that the Magic, in turn, helped themselves by nabbing him at 25," Hollinger wrote.
Some of the knocks on Richardson before draft day had to do with the 19-year-old being a little undersized and being too reliant on his left hand. However, Hollinger believes it won't be an issue.
"Orlando keeps the ball in the hands of its forwards, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, most of the time. When they aren’t handling the rock, Desmond Bane probably will be." Hollinger added. "Ergo, a “point” guard like Richardson doesn’t really need to be a point guard."
Richardson will likely fast-track his way to a roster spot through his perimeter shooting. In 36 games, he shot 41.2 percent from deep. In the 15 games Richardson started, his percentage went about 42 percent.
The Magic are starving for consistent perimeter shooting. Bane alleviates the issue to some extent, but Richardson can give the organization even more while also playing to one of his greatest strengths.
