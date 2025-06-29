The Magic Insider

Senior NBA Writer Breaks Down Pluses For Jase Richardson With Orlando Magic

Don Strouble

Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) drives against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena.
Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) drives against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic and Michigan State standout guard Jase Richardson might be a match made in heaven. After selecting Richardson with the 25th pick in last week's draft, president of basketball operations revealed his interest in taking Richardson with the 16th pick. However, Orlando parted with No. 16 in the Desmond Bane trade.

Nevertheless, Orlando's guy fell right in its lap. Now, Richardson is in a great position.

Recently, The Athletic's John Hollinger called Richardson to Orlando the best non-lottery fit.

"I thought Richardson fared the best of any non-lottery player in terms of landing in a favorable situation, and that the Magic, in turn, helped themselves by nabbing him at 25," Hollinger wrote.

Some of the knocks on Richardson before draft day had to do with the 19-year-old being a little undersized and being too reliant on his left hand. However, Hollinger believes it won't be an issue.

"Orlando keeps the ball in the hands of its forwards, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, most of the time. When they aren’t handling the rock, Desmond Bane probably will be." Hollinger added. "Ergo, a “point” guard like Richardson doesn’t really need to be a point guard."

Richardson will likely fast-track his way to a roster spot through his perimeter shooting. In 36 games, he shot 41.2 percent from deep. In the 15 games Richardson started, his percentage went about 42 percent.

The Magic are starving for consistent perimeter shooting. Bane alleviates the issue to some extent, but Richardson can give the organization even more while also playing to one of his greatest strengths.

More Magic Coverage

NBA Insider: "I Loved The Orlando Magic's Draft

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Hilariously Claps Back at Fan Over Criticisms

Orlando Magic Draft Pick Jase Richardson Shares Emotional Moment With Father

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.