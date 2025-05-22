Orlando Magic On Bubble For Realistic Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo
Since NBA insider Shams Charania reported superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may be "open-minded" to explore trade options, it's difficult to pass up an opportunity for the "Greek Freak". Bleacher Report evaluated teams' assets and circumstances, listing the Orlando Magic as an honorable mention among realistic landing spots for the two-time MVP.
NBA insider Eric Pincus said Orlando could be in the running for a trade before the draft.
"If Antetokounmpo hopes to win another title," Pincus wrote. "He should probably push for a new opportunity. He needs to do it well before June's NBA draft, when teams have maximum flexibility heading into July free agency and the kind of assets needed for the Bucks to comply ... Other names floating in the rumorsphere include the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, etc. Each presents its own problems and potential solutions if all sides are seriously interested (specifically Antetokounmpo)."
They have the young talent and draft capital to package a competitive offer and instantly become championship contenders.
On top of the assets, Antetokounmpo has unique ties to Orlando.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman played a key role in him being drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks as their assistant general manager.
Giannis also said on X (formerly Twitter) that Florida cities are his favorite to visit.
He's not a system fit and he wouldn't be cheap, but that’s the kind of risk you take for a generational player.
These are two realistic trades that both sides could agree on.
Trade No. 1
Magic Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Receive: Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black and four first-round picks
Trade No. 2
Magic Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Receive: Jalen Suggs, Moritz Wagner, Anthony Black, Caleb Houstan and four first-round picks