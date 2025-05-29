Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Receives Ultimate Praise From Teammate
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has become the face of the franchise since being selected No. 1 in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 Seattle native is a Rookie of the Year winner and an All-Star. Moreover, he led his team to back-to-back playoff appearances.
As Banchero looks ahead to year four, the 22-year-old continues to garner praise. Recently appearing on 103.7 The Buzz, Orlando guard Anthony Black expressed the joy he gets from playing alongside Banchero.
"It's super fun playing with somebody obviously that talented. He's just a matchup nightmare everywhere. He's bigger than most of his matchups, he's stronger," Black said. "Then if you put a bigger player on him, he's good at getting to the rim on them."
"It's just fun playing with him. He makes the game easier with how much gravity he creates just having the ball. You kind of have to double him, so he makes the game easier for his teammates. It's fun playing with him," Black added.
The Magic selected Black one year after Banchero with the sixth pick in the draft. The former Arkansas standout illustrated improvement last season, averaging 9.4 points and 1.1 steals in 78 games.
Black's role increased when Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs were out at various points with injuries last season. The 21-year-old received 10 starts and 24 minutes per game.
Black's growth bodes well for Banchero and the rest of his teammates moving forward as the organization continues to build on its young core.
