Orlando Magic Sign Former Local Big Man Prospect
The Orlando Magic's offseason has been a success, given the numerous transactions they've made through free agency and the draft. The organization had clear goals of competing for a championship and put itself in a great position to do so. They still have a standard roster and a two-way slot open to work with.
Fans don't usually pay much attention to the very end of the bench, but those moves can provide a spark in a long 82-game season. The Magic signed Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson to two-way contracts; both can be impactful when called upon and be development projects. However, the final spot likely won't be filled until after training camp.
The Magic recently signed Lester Quinones to an Exhibit 10 deal, which is essentially a training camp invite. We've reached the point of the offseason when teams will sign players to this kind of contract. The purpose of this is for organizations to add free agents to their G-League affiliate rosters.
This limited opportunity allows players to display their talents and skill sets for the rest of the league. It's similar to an audition in hopes of landing on a team's roster.
According to recent reports, the Magic also signed Colin Castleton to an Exhibit 10 contract. The young center returns to familiar territory, playing three collegiate years with the Florida Gators.
Caslteton went undrafted in 2023 but received multiple league opportunities with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors. However, he's never received a legitimate chance to prove himself.
The 25-year-old has spent stints in the G-League, along with the Osceola Magic, Orlando's affiliate. He averaged 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and shot 58.9 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range in 17 games played with the team.
It's a long shot for Castleton to remain with the Magic for the upcoming season because there is no room for him on the roster. They have plenty of frontcourt pieces, especially with Robinson on a two-way contract.
There may be opportunities for the young prospect elsewhere in the league; a couple of great destinations are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks. Both teams are better fits for a player of his length, listed at 6-11 with a 7-4 wingspan. For now, Castlton will have a shot to prove himself with the Magic.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Depth Could Leave Rookie Spending More Time In G League
Orlando Magic Sign Jamal Cain On A Two-Way Contract
Jonathan Isaac Claims This Is 'The Year' For Orlando Magic
Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero Draws Comparison To 2025 Hall Of Famer