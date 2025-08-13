Orlando Magic Still Have Plenty Concerns Ahead Of Season
The Orlando Magic are a better team than they were after their elimination to the Boston Celtics.
However, ESPN shared some ways in which the team could still slip up ahead of the upcoming season.
"Orlando seeks to fix its most obvious issue -- 3-point shooting, as the team ranked last in 3-point makes and accuracy last season -- with the addition of Desmond Bane from Memphis. One minor downside of the Bane deal is that the Magic traded two guards (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony) for one," ESPN wrote.
"And though Orlando signed Tyus Jones in free agency, the team also lost Cory Joseph and Gary Harris from last season's rotation. In the wake of those transactions, the Magic look extremely thin on the perimeter, which could be concerns as they use bench lineups and in the event that last season's injury issues reoccur."
The Magic have their core in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, but the team will need more if it wants to be among the top squads in the league in the upcoming season.
"If Orlando wants to make a real run at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, it will need a few youngsters to make a leap in 2025-26," ESPN wrote.
"Is Anthony Black ready for a bigger role? Can Tristan da Silva build on a decent rookie season and boost his jumper (33.5% on 3-pointers) to where it was in college (39.5% in his final two seasons)? Is Jett Howard an NBA-caliber player? Might Jase Richardson contribute as a rookie, or Jonathan Isaac be able to play more than 15 minutes per game?"
The Magic could have contributions coming in a bunch of different areas, but it will be up to Jamahl Mosley to figure out which buttons to push and which lineups to use.
With teams like the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics slipping in their trajectory after making it to the NBA Finals, opportunity is knocking for the next tier of teams in the Eastern Conference to be the next powerhouse.
Orlando has the tools necessary to achieve those goals, but it is going to come down to staying healthy and executing the vision the front office has in the roster it has built.
