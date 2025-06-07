Orlando Magic Tied To Former All-American In Latest Draft Buzz
As the NBA Draft grows closer, new names are entering the fold for the Orlando Magic to select. With two first-round picks, the front office has ample opportunity to add talent to the roster. Recently, NBA.com linked Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis to Orlando.
"Jakucionis, who played for FC Barcelona before enrolling at Illinois, proved to be one of the most versatile players in college basketball this past season," it wrote. "While not as big as Demin is, the 6’6 Lithuanian has an all-around game, which will enable the team that drafts him to plug him into an on-the-ball or off-the-ball role. At Illinois, he averaged 4.7 assists. In his second college game, which was against SIU-Edwardsville, he racked up 13 dimes."
Averaging 15 points in 33 games, Jakucionis helped lead Illinois to the NCAA tournament. Now, the Lithuanian native takes his craft to the next level.
Jakucionis places great significance on leadership, a trait he emphasized when reflecting on his transition from FC Barcelona to Illinois.
“Just being a true leader of the team, trying to inspire others, motivate them to win and see the vision that we had,” the 19-year-old said of what changed the most going from FC Barcelona to Illinois. “Just inspire everybody. Making plays for the team. Just trying to be the best version of what I can be.”
