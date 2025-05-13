Potential Orlando Magic Draft Pick Showcases Shooting Range At NBA Combine
The NBA Combine is underway to give players an opportunity to boost their draft stock. The Orlando Magic have two first-round picks and are ready to improve on offense, specifically shooting and playmaking. The Magic have been linked to Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr in recent mock drafts. He could be a potential suitor for them at the No. 16 or No. 25 pick, so they'll be scouting him closely.
Clayton Jr.'s official combine measurements were 6-foot-2, 199 pounds with a 6-4 wingspan and an 8-1 and a half standing reach.
Clayton Jr., who led the Gators to the national title, hasn't missed a step since his breakout performance in the NCAA tournament. He impressed scouts on the three-point shooting drills as seen on video from ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony.
Clayton Jr. shot 20-for-30 off the dribble, 20-for-25 on spot-up attempts, 17-for-25 in the three-point star drill, 16-for-27 in the three-point side drill, and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
He also logged in a 37-inch maximum vertical jump.
Clayton Jr. is a potential impact player from the start, averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists as a senior.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted in a recent mock draft his draft stock is on the rise.
"Confidence in Walter Clayton Jr. peaked after his 34 points against Auburn," Wasserman wrote. "The fearlessness and clutch shotmaking have scouts starting to buy in and ultimately look past the size questions for a scoring guard. Despite struggling in the first half in the national title game against Houston, who made him priority No. 1 on the scouting report. Clayton ultimately did an effective job switching into playmaker mode. And then he came on late—which has become a theme—delivering a pair of tough finishes and a movement three to help bring Florida back. Scouts acknowledge his stock is rising entering the predraft process."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com