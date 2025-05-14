Potential Orlando Magic Draft Prospect Shoots Lights Out At NBA Combine
Jase Richardson, son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, is rising in recent mock drafts. The Michigan State standout is gaining attention for his three-point shooting and scoring off the dribble. While he lacks a big frame and isn't known for defense, he can fill the Orlando Magic's offensive needs.
Richardson is linked to the Magic in recent mock drafts for being a perimeter threat. He was recognized at the NBA combine for his high-arcing yet efficient form.
Richardson had a solid day shooting-wise, converting on 26-for-30 field goals off the dribble (tied for the most in that category), 18-for-25 on spot-up shots and shooting 90 percent from the free-throw line.
It came as a surprise when Richardson got listed at just half an inch over six feet, three inches shorter than previously. He also weighed in at 178.4 pounds and a 6-foot-6 wingspan.
When asked about being critically evaluated at the Combine, Richardson expressed he knows what he signed up for.
"I mean it's tough but this is what you sign up for," Richardson said. "When you get to this point you know what you're signing up for. They're doing a million dollar investment in you. They got to make sure everything is right."
The Michigan State guard was a key contributor in the team's run to the Elite Eight, averaging 12.1 points on an impressive 41.2 percent from three-point range during the season.
In a recent Bleacher Report mock draft, NBA insider Jonathan Wasserman said scouts are impressed with Richardson's decision-making.
"Scouts admired Jase Richardson's scoring efficiency and decision-making," Wasserman wrote. "He managed to produce consistently on low usage, making open threes, picking the right spots to attack and finishing plays with advanced adjustments and instincts at the rim."
Potential Magic Draft Pick Showcases Shooting Range At NBA Combine
Orlando Magic Labeled As Wildcards To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo
Post-Lottery Mock Draft Predicts Orlando Magic Selecting Pure Offensive Threats