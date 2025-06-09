Orlando Magic Need To Execute On Addressing Main Priority This Offseason
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and the front office are aware this roster is potentially a few moves away from becoming a consistent Eastern Conference contender. They are shifting into an attacking mindset this offseason. Whether it's a superstar or an impact role player, the offense requires improvement.
In a recent article by Bleacher Report, they listed improving the offense as the No. 1 offseason priority.
"After 13 consecutive years of failing to field an above-average offense," the article said. "Including eight bottom-five finishes and 12 bottom-10 placements, the Orlando Magic need to break character and, you know, actually take steps toward addressing the issue. Reinforcements must come in the forms of a floor general and shooting, without doing anything drastic enough to warp the roles of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Any point guards and shot-makers the Magic target should be able to streamline their responsibilities, not marginalize them."
Acquiring durable role players is just as important. Banchero, Wagner and Jalen Suggs missed significant time, hurting playoff seeding. Signing solid depth and drafting impact rookies could better prepare them for potential injuries next season.
"The most meaningful moves probably have to come via trade," the article wrote. "Orlando will enter the offseason close to the second apron if the entire roster remains intact. The cap sheet has a number of non-guarantees the Magic can ditch to skirt the tax, but opening up the bigger mid-level exception of $14.1 million seems unlikely. That’s fine. Orlando has all of its own first-round picks moving forward, an additional first this June (No. 25), some youthful fliers and a smattering of digestible contracts for salary-matching. The front office has the tools to act, and it’s time that they do."
