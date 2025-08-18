The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Could Start Rivalry With East Team On The Rise

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are two teams on a collision course in the Eastern Conference.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner shoots a three point basket during the first quarter.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner shoots a three point basket during the first quarter. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are planning out their schedule for this season and are eyeing the first couple games of the year.

They start off the season with a three-game homestand at the Kia Center before visiting the Philadelphia 76ers for their first road matchup of the year. Then, the Magic travel to the Motor City for a game against the Detroit Pistons that CBS Sports identified as one of the 10 "must-see" matchups of the season.

"At first glance, this may not jump out as a "must-watch matchup" compared to the other ones on this list. It lacks the megastars to drive ratings or sustained success, and neither squad can generate the widespread attention needed from casual fans to boost interest," CBS Sports wrote.

"But the Pistons and Magic figure to be two of the most intriguing teams in the East this season. These are two up-and-coming squads with promising young cores who could very well be in the running for a top-4 seed in the East. We'll get to see which of these teams has the edge over the others in their rebuilds as both try to take advantage of some injuries to the top of the pecking order in the East."

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner shoots the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner shoots the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Pistons, Magic Among Top East Risers

The Magic and Pistons are finally on the rise after years of ineptitude in the basement of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic have made the playoffs in consecutive years while the Pistons won their first postseason game after 17 years back in April.

With Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero leading their teams, the pair of No. 1 overall picks are being tasked with leading their small-market teams to victory after years of struggles. Both Cunningham and Banchero have the ability to become superstars in the league and each of them have recently signed long-term contracts with their respective teams.

This could turn into a budding rivalry for years to come, especially with the potential that each young star has coupled with their co-stars.

Tipoff between the Pistons and Magic is set for Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena.

