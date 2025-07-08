The Magic Insider

Why Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson Is Playing With Chip On Shoulder

Recent Orlando Magic first-round pick Jase Richardson is ready to quiet doubters during Summer League.

Andrew Cherico

Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

With only days until the Orlando Magic's first summer league game, No. 25 pick Jase Richardson aims to prove he belongs at the next level. Now part of the same franchise his father, Jason, once played for, Richardson recently expressed during a post-practice media availability it still feels surreal to reach the NBA.

"Still doesn't feel real," Richardson said. "Honestly, just going through all the practices, you know, being here with the guys, getting accustomed to it, you know, it's amazing. Still doesn't feel real. I think once we play our first summer league games, really gonna start feeling real."

After slipping to the second half of the first round due to concerns about his 6-foot frame, questions emerged about his physicality and whether offenses might target him on defense. This summer, he aims to prove he belongs by playing gritty defense with a chip on his shoulder.

"Definitely physicality," Richardson added. "I think the league's super physically in the playoffs, building up that muscle, getting stronger every day, and just working on my body. Being a smaller guard in the NBA, you always kind of have that chip on your shoulder. People are going to try to pick on you defensively. Just coming out, playing as hard as I can defensively and offensively, just trying to make everybody better. Physically, they'll be able to go 100 percent in the summer league."

Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur said Jase Richardson is dealing with a sore ankle but is expected to play in the Magic’s first game Thursday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. EDT against the Sacramento Kings.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Orlando Magic Officially Announce Signing Of Tyus Jones

Anthony Black Emerging As Key Piece In Magic’s Championship Push

Orlando Adds Key Assistant From Gregg Popovich’s Coaching Tree

Published
Andrew Cherico
ANDREW CHERICO

Andrew Cherico is an avid NBA and Orlando Magic fan who has covered the University of Central Florida football, basketball and baseball for the past few years as a student.