Why Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson Is Playing With Chip On Shoulder
With only days until the Orlando Magic's first summer league game, No. 25 pick Jase Richardson aims to prove he belongs at the next level. Now part of the same franchise his father, Jason, once played for, Richardson recently expressed during a post-practice media availability it still feels surreal to reach the NBA.
"Still doesn't feel real," Richardson said. "Honestly, just going through all the practices, you know, being here with the guys, getting accustomed to it, you know, it's amazing. Still doesn't feel real. I think once we play our first summer league games, really gonna start feeling real."
After slipping to the second half of the first round due to concerns about his 6-foot frame, questions emerged about his physicality and whether offenses might target him on defense. This summer, he aims to prove he belongs by playing gritty defense with a chip on his shoulder.
"Definitely physicality," Richardson added. "I think the league's super physically in the playoffs, building up that muscle, getting stronger every day, and just working on my body. Being a smaller guard in the NBA, you always kind of have that chip on your shoulder. People are going to try to pick on you defensively. Just coming out, playing as hard as I can defensively and offensively, just trying to make everybody better. Physically, they'll be able to go 100 percent in the summer league."
Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur said Jase Richardson is dealing with a sore ankle but is expected to play in the Magic’s first game Thursday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. EDT against the Sacramento Kings.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Officially Announce Signing Of Tyus Jones
Anthony Black Emerging As Key Piece In Magic’s Championship Push
Orlando Adds Key Assistant From Gregg Popovich’s Coaching Tree