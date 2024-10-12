Former Maverick Explains Secret to Longevity in HOF Career
Vince Carter is among 13 people being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, the final mark for the player they once called "Half Man, Half Amazing." As part of his 22-year career, Carter spent three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks following their championship in 2011.
During his Hall of Fame press conference on Saturday, Carter was asked the secret to having as long of a career as he had. And he gave a very simple answer.
"Want to," Carter answered. He'd further explain, "Willingness. Doing whatever it took to last... I was willing to stick to the script at 42, 43 years old... I would get there early. I would stay there late after practice... I did what it took, and I was willing to do whatever it took to last this long... Those sacrifices were easy because of what I wanted to accomplish."
Carter is one of eight former Mavericks to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, though he's in the upper half of games played in Dallas among that bunch. He joins Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Adrian Dantley, Alex English, Tim Hardaway Sr., and Dennis Rodman in the HOF. Dantley, English, Hardaway, and Rodman all played fewer than a full season's worth of games in Dallas. Former coach and general manager Don Nelson is also a member of the Hall of Fame.
While most people will remember Vince Carter's time with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets, one of his biggest shots came as a Dallas Maverick, hitting a three in the corner over Manu Ginobili in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs in 2014 to beat the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs.
