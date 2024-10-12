Jason Kidd Provides Luka Doncic Update Before Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has yet to play this preseason due to a calf contusion he suffered in a workout prior to training camp. He tried to play through it in practice but reported tightness in it and the Dallas Mavericks decided to show caution by keeping him out.
Jason Kidd provided an update on his and P.J. Washington's status this weekend, as Washington has also missed the two preseason games with hip tightness.
Kidd said both Doncic and Washington "most likely" won't play on Monday against the LA Clippers, though Washington participated in practice on Saturday. Doncic went through some non-contact work, and they hope for him to be available in the final preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Dallas has been hit with the injury bug in the preseason, having already lost Dante Exum for at least three months after he had wrist surgery, and Maxi Kleber and Kessler Edwards are dealing with sprained ankles. There hasn't been any concern about Doncic's availability for the start of the season, but they'd like for him to get live reps with Klay Thompson before the regular season.
Kidd says he sees Thursday's game against the Bucks as a dress rehearsal, so he'd like for his Mavs to be as healthy as possible for that game.
