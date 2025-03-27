Anthony Davis' final injury status for Mavericks-Magic
The Dallas Mavericks continue their East Coast road trip on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic as they try to contend for the postseason. They're currently tied for 10th in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament with nine games left to play, but the Suns own the tiebreaker.
Getting Anthony Davis back for this final stretch would be big. He returned on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets but then sat on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. So will he play against Orlando?
Jason Kidd announced before Thursday's game that Anthony Davis will be available against the Magic, giving Dallas the perfect defensive foil for Paolo Banchero. Brandon Williams and Caleb Martin are also available after all three were listed as questionable entering the game.
That leaves the Mavericks only missing PJ Washington, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Kessler Edwards. Ten available bodies feel like the most they've had all season.
Davis had 12 points and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Nets as he was on a tight restriction for the minutes he could play. We'll see how he performs against a more physical defense.
