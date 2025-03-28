Brandon Williams taking advantage of Mavericks opportunity
The Dallas Mavericks have needed contributions from everyone top to bottom to keep the ship afloat.
Among those unexpected contributors is Brandon Williams, who earned praise from head coach Jason Kidd after the team's win against the Orlando Magic.
Williams huge for Mavericks lately
“Yeah, B. Will is playing extremely well. He’s taking full advantage of his opportunity," Kidd said postgame.
"The decision making, he’s doing everything right. Kind of hustling back to come up with that steal that you brought up and then being able to use his speed the other way, and that’s just something that we haven’t had. You know, that type of speed and it’s something that is hard to guard. He can get to the rim and then he can also make plays and then he can shoot the three. Again, he’s playing extremely well at the right time.”
Williams had 14 points in the team's win over the Magic, marking his ninth game in the month of March where he has scored in double figures.
Williams will look to keep that streak going when the Mavs take on the Chicago Bulls tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.
