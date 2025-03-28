Dallas Basketball

Brandon Williams taking advantage of Mavericks opportunity

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams has not taken his extended playing opportunity for granted.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have needed contributions from everyone top to bottom to keep the ship afloat.

Among those unexpected contributors is Brandon Williams, who earned praise from head coach Jason Kidd after the team's win against the Orlando Magic.

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) runs into Philadelphia 76ers forward Oshae Brissett (22)
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) runs into Philadelphia 76ers forward Oshae Brissett (22) during the second half at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams huge for Mavericks lately

“Yeah, B. Will is playing extremely well. He’s taking full advantage of his opportunity," Kidd said postgame.

"The decision making, he’s doing everything right. Kind of hustling back to come up with that steal that you brought up and then being able to use his speed the other way, and that’s just something that we haven’t had. You know, that type of speed and it’s something that is hard to guard. He can get to the rim and then he can also make plays and then he can shoot the three. Again, he’s playing extremely well at the right time.”

Williams had 14 points in the team's win over the Magic, marking his ninth game in the month of March where he has scored in double figures.

Williams will look to keep that streak going when the Mavs take on the Chicago Bulls tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.