Dallas Basketball

Mavs PG Jaden Hardy breaks out in win vs. Magic

Jaden Hardy was key to the Dallas Mavericks' win against the Orlando Magic.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks point guard Jaden Hardy broke out for 22 points in the team's 101-92 win against the Orlando Magic.

Hardy, 22, gave the team a much-needed boost in the second half on the team's 20-2 run that iced the game for the Mavs.

Hardy spoke postgame about what happened in the second half to lead the Mavs to victory.

READ MORE: 3 takeaways from Mavericks' season sweep over Magic

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hardy leads Mavs comeback

“After we went into the locker room, just talking to each other, we knew we had to come out pushing the pace," Hardy said. "Defensively, we wanted to get stops, come out share the ball, attack our matchups that we wanted, that is what I feel we did differently and what led to success in the second half.”

On top of the team's defense, Hardy was brilliant from distance, making 5 of 6 of his attempts from downtown.

"Once I got a hot hand, I feel like it is going to keep going in. I am not thinking about missing. It felt good that my teammates found me today and I found a rhythm," Hardy said.

Hardy and the Mavs will look to keep their winning ways going against the Chicago Bulls tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: NBA insider reveals how teams reacted to Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News