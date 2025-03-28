Mavs PG Jaden Hardy breaks out in win vs. Magic
Dallas Mavericks point guard Jaden Hardy broke out for 22 points in the team's 101-92 win against the Orlando Magic.
Hardy, 22, gave the team a much-needed boost in the second half on the team's 20-2 run that iced the game for the Mavs.
Hardy spoke postgame about what happened in the second half to lead the Mavs to victory.
READ MORE: 3 takeaways from Mavericks' season sweep over Magic
Hardy leads Mavs comeback
“After we went into the locker room, just talking to each other, we knew we had to come out pushing the pace," Hardy said. "Defensively, we wanted to get stops, come out share the ball, attack our matchups that we wanted, that is what I feel we did differently and what led to success in the second half.”
On top of the team's defense, Hardy was brilliant from distance, making 5 of 6 of his attempts from downtown.
"Once I got a hot hand, I feel like it is going to keep going in. I am not thinking about missing. It felt good that my teammates found me today and I found a rhythm," Hardy said.
Hardy and the Mavs will look to keep their winning ways going against the Chicago Bulls tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: NBA insider reveals how teams reacted to Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter