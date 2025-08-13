Dallas Mavericks named extremely lucky offseason winners by NBA analyst
The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the top teams throughout the offseason in the NBA.
CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin listed the Mavs as one of the offseason winners in a recent article.
"Let's keep this simple: The Mavericks tripped over their own feet and fell into the No. 1 overall pick, which they had less than a 2% chance of landing back in May on lottery night," Botkin wrote.
"It doesn't matter what else happened this summer. After losing Luka Dončić by way of their own stupidity, scoring Flagg is just an incredible stroke of luck. Russell can eat the point guard minutes until Kyrie Irving gets back. When and if healthy, the Mavericks could be a force come late February when Irving returns."
Mavs among NBA offseason winners
The Mavs wouldn't be on this list without their luck in getting Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. He will have the opportunity to be what many thought Luka would be as the franchise cornerstone for the entirety of his career.
It's hard to land one player of that kind of caliber, but the Mavs have somehow acquired two in the span of seven years, which is a remarkable accomplishment even if it took some lunacy to get there.
Flagg now joins a team that has the opportunity to compete for a spot in the playoffs right away as opposed to a rebuilding situation with the Charlotte Hornets or Utah Jazz, two perennial lottery teams.
With Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie all joining Flagg in the starting lineup at the end of the season, the Mavs have the tools to be one of the more competitive teams in the Western Conference, which is packed with nearly a dozen squads that can compete throughout the entire season.
