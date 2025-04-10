Mavericks finally fill last roster spot, officially sign guard to multi-year contract
With just two games left in the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks have finally used their 15th and final roster spot that was left available from February's trades. They've had a gaping hole at point guard since Kyrie Irving went down with a torn ACL, and filled that with one of their young pieces.
As expected, the Mavericks converted Brandon Williams to a two-way contract on Thursday afternoon, signing the guard from the University of Arizona to a multi-year contract. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported that this was the likely option earlier in the week, but Thursday was the first day the Mavericks could sign him due to cap constraints. He will be eligible for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
Williams had been playing spectacular basketball since Kyrie Irving went down, averaging over 16 PPG and 4.5 RPG, but he ran out of games he was allowed to be active for on his two-way contract. Without him, and due to injuries to Irving, Dante Exum, and Jaden Hardy, that left Spencer Dinwiddie as the only true point guard on the roster, and no one wants or needs that.
With Williams back on the main roster, that gives Dallas some much-needed juice off the bench. Naji Marshall has had to play some point guard minutes, even starting at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, but that can't be a necessary option for the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings next week. Williams will pair with Dinwiddie and Exum, who was active for the Lakers game but didn't play, as guard options for the Mavs in these last few games.
