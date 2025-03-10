3 takeaways from Mavericks' critical loss to Suns
The Dallas Mavericks fell 125-116 to the Phoenix Suns at home on Sunday afternoon as they continue to deal with a ridiculous amount of injuries and lost a couple of other bodies in this game. But they mostly stayed competitive with a near triple-double from Naji Marshall and five other players in double-figures.
But Phoenix picked the Dallas defense apart, shooting 58.3% from the floor as Kevin Durant nearly had a triple-double himself. This was a big game for seeding, as Dallas is now only 1.5 games ahead of the Suns for the 10th seed in the Western Conference and the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday's loss.
1. Bodies continue to fall
Dallas only had nine players available for this game, then lost Brandon Williams to left hamstring tightness, and Dwight Powell went to the locker room after he started bleeding on his face, only playing six minutes in the game. The Mavericks are getting to the point where they really might have to forfeit a game soon due to a lack of available bodies.
2. A good tanking game
This was the perfect tanking game for the Dallas Mavericks. They have too many injuries to remain competitive the rest of the way, so it's in the team's best interest to tank and try to get a better draft pick and secure a player who actually has a future (assuming Nico Harrison doesn't trade the player/pick away). Staying competitive but still losing is the way to do it, which is what happened in this game.
3. Naji Marshall's revival
After setting a career-high with 29 points and 17 rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, he comes right back and sets a new career-high in points with 34 against Phoenix in a near triple-double. He had been struggling since the All-Star Break but has found his groove recently, and there's no better sign of that than his 3/7 performance for three-point range. He's arguably the team's best shot creator right now, which is a sign of his development and the injuries to the rest of the team.
