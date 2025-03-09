Mavericks missing playoffs would make them NBA 'laughingstock'
The Dallas Mavericks have had many shaking their heads over the last month or so after the Luka Doncic trade and its aftermath.
Despite all of this, the Mavs are still in line to make the playoffs. However, the Phoenix Suns are set to make a run to get out of the lottery and into the Play-In Tournament with the No. 10 seed.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon believes that the Mavs need to make the playoffs this season.
Mavs could have catastrophic circumstances if they miss playoffs
"The Mavericks took a massive risk by trading Luka Doncic, a generational talent who has yet to hit what should be his prime years, only months removed from a trip to the NBA Finals. The deal deeply wounded the soul of a fan base that hoped and believed that Doncic's entire career would play out in Dallas, just like his predecessor Dirk Nowitzki," MacMahon writes.
"A series of PR mistakes in the wake of the most shocking trade in NBA history only made matters worse. Failure to make the playoffs, especially if the Lakers go on a run, could create the sort of apathy that Mavs fans haven't felt since the 1990s, when the franchise was a league laughingstock. New team governor Patrick Dumont has voiced strong support of GM Nico Harrison, tuning out the frequent "Fire Nico" cries from fans."
The Mavs face the Suns at American Airlines Center at 2:30 p.m. CT.
