Dallas Basketball

3 takeaways from Mavericks tough short-handed home loss to Grizzlies

The Mavericks came to play despite their many injuries.

Austin Veazey

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) watches his shot go in as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) watches his shot go in as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a tough 122-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Despite what the final score might indicate, this was a close game throughout, seeing 14 lead changes and 11 ties. But a 9-1 run by the Grizzlies in the final 2:20 put the game away.

But Dallas came to play. Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams (more on them later) were electric, and the Mavs had an interesting strategy for this game: launch away on threes. They were 15/41 on threes, while Memphis was 8/21. That kept Dallas in it until the bitter end, and probably much longer than many people expected, even against a Grizzlies team playing without Jaren Jackson Jr.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's loss for the Mavericks.

READ MORE: Grizzlies win wild back-and-forth affair over Mavericks, 122-111

1. What a game for Brandon Williams...

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When the Dallas Mavericks are missing eight rotation players, other guys have to step up. One such player to do so was Brandon Williams, who poured in a career-high 31 points on an efficient 11/15 shooting. It's only more impressive when you consider that he's on a two-way contract. His 31 points tied for the game-high with Ja Morant, who got a decent chunk of his points with a flurry late in the fourth. This was an impressive showing for the young guard.

2. ...But Naji Marshall was just as impressive

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall did just about everything you could ask him to do against the Grizzlies, finishing with 29 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. While he wasn't the most efficient, he at least wasn't afraid to put his head down and get to the basket. Being aggressive can breed success, and while this performance didn't lead to a win, it was a great performance nonetheless.

3. Caleb Martin's Dallas debut

Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For the first time since the trade happened, Caleb Martin suited up for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. He was on a 15-minute restriction, according to Jason Kidd, and they firmly stuck to that as he played 14:27. So, how did he play? He made his lone field goal attempt but had four rebounds and three assists, played solid defense, and did a good job of pushing the ball in transition, something Dallas was clearly trying to do. It may take him time to find his footing after a two-month absence due to a hip strain, but this was a solid first showing in Dallas.

READ MORE: Promising Mavericks forward expected to undergo season-ending surgery

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News