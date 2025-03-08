3 takeaways from Mavericks tough short-handed home loss to Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a tough 122-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Despite what the final score might indicate, this was a close game throughout, seeing 14 lead changes and 11 ties. But a 9-1 run by the Grizzlies in the final 2:20 put the game away.
But Dallas came to play. Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams (more on them later) were electric, and the Mavs had an interesting strategy for this game: launch away on threes. They were 15/41 on threes, while Memphis was 8/21. That kept Dallas in it until the bitter end, and probably much longer than many people expected, even against a Grizzlies team playing without Jaren Jackson Jr.
Here are three takeaways from Friday's loss for the Mavericks.
1. What a game for Brandon Williams...
When the Dallas Mavericks are missing eight rotation players, other guys have to step up. One such player to do so was Brandon Williams, who poured in a career-high 31 points on an efficient 11/15 shooting. It's only more impressive when you consider that he's on a two-way contract. His 31 points tied for the game-high with Ja Morant, who got a decent chunk of his points with a flurry late in the fourth. This was an impressive showing for the young guard.
2. ...But Naji Marshall was just as impressive
Naji Marshall did just about everything you could ask him to do against the Grizzlies, finishing with 29 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. While he wasn't the most efficient, he at least wasn't afraid to put his head down and get to the basket. Being aggressive can breed success, and while this performance didn't lead to a win, it was a great performance nonetheless.
3. Caleb Martin's Dallas debut
For the first time since the trade happened, Caleb Martin suited up for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. He was on a 15-minute restriction, according to Jason Kidd, and they firmly stuck to that as he played 14:27. So, how did he play? He made his lone field goal attempt but had four rebounds and three assists, played solid defense, and did a good job of pushing the ball in transition, something Dallas was clearly trying to do. It may take him time to find his footing after a two-month absence due to a hip strain, but this was a solid first showing in Dallas.
