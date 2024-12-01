Mavericks Mute the Jazz, Avenge Earlier Loss, 106-94
The Dallas Mavericks are back on the road for a two-game road trip on back-to-back nights, starting with the final game of the season series against the Utah Jazz. Dallas lost in Salt Lake City two weeks ago for their fourth-straight loss at the time, prompting a team meeting in the locker room after the game. Since then, they've been 6-1, including four wins without Luka Doncic, who was out again for this game with his wrist strain. Dallas was also without Klay Thompson for the third game in a row.
Without Doncic, Dallas started Kyrie Irving, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II, while the Utah Jazz started Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler.
The Mavericks started the game hot, hitting four three-pointers in the first four minutes to take a 14-6 lead, with Quentin Grimes hitting two of them, forcing an early Utah timeout. Dallas then found a matchup they liked with Kyrie Irving in the post against Utah's guards, constantly getting the ball on the block and scoring around defenders. That helped them open up a 27-14 lead midway through the first quarter.
Brice Sensabaugh checked in for the Jazz and hit his first three shots to bring the lead back down to single digits, but Grimes' fourth three-pointer of the quarter pushed the lead back to 10. That was the start of a 13-0 run to give the Mavs a 40-22 lead heading into the second quarter.
Utah chipped the lead back down to 10 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, then eventually down to seven late in the frame. After shooting the lights out in the first quarter, Dallas really struggled to score in the second.
Walker Kessler was giving the Mavs fits on the inside, putting up 14 points and nine rebounds (five offensively) in the first half. That lead eventually dwindled down to four before a Kyrie Irving three-pointer gave them a 56-49 advantage at the break. It was the lowest scoring period of the season for Dallas, scoring just 16 points on 6/22 shooting, a complete switch from the first quarter. Thanks to Quentin Grimes having the best half of his career, Dallas was able to keep themselves at arm's length.
It was a slow start to the third quarter for both teams, but Utah would eventually cut the lead down to three following a made three-pointer from Collin Sexton. Dallas started to get back in the paint, getting two layups from PJ Washington to push the lead back up to seven and give them some breathing room. Kyrie Irving would hit a corner three a few possessions later to push the lead back up to 12. After some traded buckets, Dallas took an 86-76 lead into the fourth quarter.
That's about where the lead would stay for the rest of the game, as Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford got in a groove in the fourth quarter to keep the lead right around ten points the entire rest of the way. A reverse from Irving with three minutes to go put the lead to 12, which would be the final margin at 106-94.
Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 30 points on 11/25 shooting, adding in nine assists and six rebounds. Quentin Grimes wasn't too far behind him with a season-high 24 points, including five three-pointers. PJ Washington (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Daniel Gafford (14 points) were the only other Mavs in double figures.
Dallas' big issue was 15 turnovers, with Irving and Jaden Hardy each having three. They're relying on a lot of different ball-handlers as they await Luka Doncic's return, but it's been an issue in their closer games and losses.
Utah was led by Walker Kessler's 18 points and 10 rebounds, most of those coming in the first half. Lauri Markkanen actually led the team in scoring at 19 points but shot just 7/20 from the floor. John Collins had 16 points, and Collin Sexton and Brice Sensabaugh had 13 each.
The Mavericks will play the second night of their back-to-back tomorrow on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.
