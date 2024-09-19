$30 Million Upgrades Coming for Dallas Mavericks' Arena
The American Airlines Center, host to the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars since 2001, will undergo renovations throughout the next calendar year in an effort to keep the facility in the best shape possible. Patrick Dumont, the new governor of the Mavericks, has been honest and open about possible future renovations to the AAC, and this is the first major work the arena has received in his tenure.
According to a filing with the state of Texas, Center Operating Company LP, the operator of the arena, will be upgrading the escalators and elevators in the arena and adding a 4,950-square-foot "floor slab infill for patron circulation." These upgrades are set to begin in November, should be completed by August 2025, and are estimated to cost roughly $30 million.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Named Slovenia's Sport Personality of the Year
The upgrades will be worked on throughout the Mavericks and Stars seasons, as well as any additional events, such as concerts. It's a lively arena, and there is never a good time to make upgrades, but they'll be "mindful" of all events and personnel.
The American Airlines Center hosted games of the NBA Finals for the third time in the building's history and also saw the Stars make it to the Western Conference Finals last season. All of that playoff success and extra ticket revenue should help offset some of the costs.
There has been speculation that the Mavericks could be looking to build a new arena once their lease ends with the American Airlines Center in 2031, but these upgrades should keep the AAC running in the meantime.
READ MORE: Former Maverick's Jersey To Be Retired by Brooklyn Nets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter