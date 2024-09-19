Luka Doncic Named Slovenia's Sport Personality of the Year
The hardware keeps stacking up for Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is coming off an incredible season, averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG, and leading the Mavs to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011. During that run, he won the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP Award, but that was just the beginning.
Doncic was named to his fifth consecutive First-Team All-NBA, won the ESPY Award for the Best NBA Player, set multiple playoff records, and has now been named Slovenia's Sport Personality of the Year, his sixth consecutive win of that award. The award usually would've been handed to him earlier in the offseason, but Doncic went straight from the NBA Finals to Olympic qualifiers, then took time off to recover from a grueling schedule, and didn't have the time initially to accept the award.
READ MORE: Former Maverick's Jersey To Be Retired by Brooklyn Nets
According to the news release in Slovenia by Ekipa (rough translation), "Luka is training with team Ilirija in Tivoli, performing very high-quality trainings at highest level. His physical and playing condition is showing. He is bursting with energy and strength. He looks so well prepared that he could put quite a fear into the bones of the NBA."
Doncic finished the playoffs with a few nagging injuries and seems to be healthy with training camp and preseason starting in a few weeks. He has the most talent around him on the Mavericks that he's ever had and hopes to lift the Mavs back to the NBA Finals this season.
READ MORE: Expectations for Kyrie Irving Entering 14th Season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter