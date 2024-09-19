Expectations for Kyrie Irving Entering 14th Season
Former number-one overall pick Kyrie Irving is entering his 14th season in the NBA, a campaign marked by highs and lows both on and off the court. Despite his troubles, he seems to have settled into a true role with the Dallas Mavericks that allows him to play the game he wants without having to shoulder an entire scoring load by himself.
Last season in Dallas was one of his best statistically – he posted his fourth-best career true shooting number with 60.8% and averaged 25.4 points on top of 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. The only real criticism of his season was that he played just 58 out of 82 games, missing games due to a mix of different injuries.
Of course, with a player who is 32 years old, this is bound to happen. The real question for Kyrie Irving this year will be about his health, though – in games without Irving on the floor, the Mavericks went just 8-14, as opposed to 42-18 with Irving playing. Being six games under .500 is a major deal over this large stretch of games and could knock a team down several spots in a highly competitive Western Conference.
Irving's statistical profile may take a bit of a scoring dip due to the addition of Klay Thompson, who will likely get shots on possessions that may otherwise have resulted in an Irving isolation or some other opportunity to put up points. This may end up being a positive for Irving's longevity, however, as he may be able to play fewer minutes and therefore more adeptly avoid injury. After all, he played 35 minutes per game this past season, which may be something the Mavericks look to cut down a bit to give the veteran some rest.
Of course, Irving is dealing with a hand injury at the moment, one that required offseason surgery, but he is on track to participate in training camp preseason and be ready to go for 2024-25. For the Mavericks, Irving's health will be one of the keys to a successful year, especially if they want to repeat as Western Conference Champions.
