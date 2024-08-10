Dallas Basketball

Mavericks Mark Cuban Has 'Goal' To Keep Team in Dallas With Upcoming Lease Expiration

With the lease on the AAC possibly coming to an end at the turn of the decade, all options are on the table

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks' time at the American Airlines Center could be coming to an end. With the lease expiring in 2031 for the AAC, all options are on the table for the Mavericks.

Minority owner Mark Cuban spoke at the Greater Dallas Planning Council to speak on the plans for the Mavericks and said there's "less than 50%" chance the Mavs will remain at the AAC after the lease expires. With new ownership in the Adelson family, who have strong ties to the Las Vegas area, Cuban imagines an arena with casinos and resorts attached to the arena but still within Dallas' city limits.

Sands Corp., owned by the Adelson's, purchased 259 acres in Irving, Texas in 2023 and there has been some speculation that the land could be used for a new arena. Cuban told the City Manager he has no plans of moving the team and he wants the Mavs to remain in the city whenever it's time for a new arena.

Cuban also went into a little more detail about his majority sale of the Mavericks, calling it "more of a family decision than a financial one," as he didn't want to pressure his children into running the Mavs whenever the time comes for him to step down.

The Mavericks have played at the American Airlines Center since 2001. As its naming rights suggest, it has the unique feel of a hangar but is an incredible atmosphere for basketball and hockey. The Mavs have played in three NBA Finals since playing in the AAC, including a championship in 2011, while the Stars played and lost in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020.

