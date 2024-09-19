Former Maverick's Jersey To Be Retired by Brooklyn Nets
Vince Carter had a legendary career, making eight All-Star Game appearances across 22 seasons and eight different teams. Carter put the Toronto Raptors on the map with his incredible dunking ability before forcing his way out in a trade to the New Jersey Nets. He'd spend a little under five seasons with the Nets, and apparently, that was long enough to become one of the greatest players in franchise history.
The Nets, who have since relocated to Brooklyn, announced they will be retiring Carter's No. 15 jersey on January 25th against the Miami Heat. Carter scored a little over 8800 points in his five seasons, only making the playoffs three times and never getting past the second round. He sits third in franchise history in points scored.
READ MORE: Could This New Addition Start for the Mavericks?
Carter bounced around the NBA after leaving the Nets in 2009, playing for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and the Atlanta Hawks before retiring. While in Dallas, he averaged 12 PPG while playing mostly in a Sixth Man role, even finishing 6th in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2014. His most memorable moment in Dallas came in Game 3 of the 2014 playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs, when he hit a buzzer-beater from the corner to win the game. Dallas pushed the Spurs to seven games but would fall in the first round, and the Spurs would go on to win the NBA Finals, losing just four games through the next three playoff rounds.
While the Nets may not be a great franchise historically, sitting 26th in all-time winning percentage, retiring a player's number who only spent five seasons with the team and had little success is odd. He did play alongside current Mavericks coach Jason Kidd in Brooklyn, and Kidd led them to two Finals appearances before Carter was acquired.
It's more shocking that the Raptors haven't retired his number yet, but he did have an ugly breakup with the franchise and was booed for a long time any time he played there. He did help make basketball cool in Canada, though, with many current Canadian players attributing their love of the game to Carter's time in Toronto.
READ MORE: Former Warriors Champion Makes Bold Mavericks Claim
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter