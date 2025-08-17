5 Cooper Flagg-Dallas Mavericks matchups to anticipate
The Dallas Mavericks are among the NBA's leaders in nationally televised games this season, having 23 of them on the newly announced schedule. Although Kyrie Irving is out for at least half the season, there is a lot of anticipation around first overall pick Cooper Flagg out of Duke.
Flagg likely won't be Luka Doncic out of the gate, but he has a high floor and a very high ceiling. That makes him must-watch TV. Here are five games that will be a must-watch with Cooper Flagg.
October 22nd, vs. San Antonio Spurs
The season starts off with just the second instance in the last 60 years of the first and second overall picks starting their careers against each other, and it'll be Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper squaring off.
Harper will want to prove the Mavericks should've at least considered drafting him, as Dallas only ever looked at Flagg, even with the desperate need at guard. Flagg will want to prove that his Summer League performance, where he scored 31 points against the Spurs and Harper, wasn't a fluke.
December 5th, at Oklahoma City Thunder
The Mavericks and Thunder have had some intense and physical battles over the last few years, and it's budding into a true rivalry. Dallas was the only team to beat the Thunder three times in the regular season last year on OKC's way to winning a championship, so they still have something to prove.
Flagg will have a chance to show he belongs out there with the best of them, and he may be tasked with defending reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander right away. That's a lot to ask, but Flagg may be built for it.
December 20th, at Philadelphia 76ers
Flagg has a little rivalry with third overall pick VJ Edgecombe dating back to high school. They didn't get a chance to play against each other in college, so both players will likely be looking forward to this game.
Edgecombe will have to fight for playing time with the 76ers, if everyone is healthy. Jared McCain was on his way to winning Rookie of the Year before tearing his meniscus, while Quentin Grimes was electric after they stole him from the Mavs in a trade. But when he is on the floor, expect fireworks.
January 24th, vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Any matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks will be worth watching for the next few years. As long as Doncic is in Los Angeles, these games will always have extra juice.
This is the first matchup in Dallas between these teams this season, and it also comes during the NBA's Rivals Week. There will be emotion, but Flagg may want to prove that he can thrive in Doncic's shadow.
March 6th, at Boston Celtics
Growing up in Maine, Cooper Flagg watched a lot of the Boston Celtics, even watching old '80s tapes of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish on car rides. His first game against Boston will be a special one for him, even if these Celtics won't be the same dominant ones as years past.
Jayson Tatum is out for the season with an Achilles tear, and they traded away Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Georges Niang (who they had gotten in the Porzingis deal) to get under the tax line. The Celtics are expected to be around a .500 team this season, but that won't stop Flagg from wanting a great game against the team he watched the most growing up.
