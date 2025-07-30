Dallas Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers Legend impressed with Luka Doncic's offseason

Fans aren't the only ones impressed with Doncic's newfound fitness.

Keenan Womack

Oct 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; President of Basketball Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers Earvin Magic Johnson speaks about the tragedy in Las Vegas before the start of a preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The talk of the NBA right now is Luka Doncic's body transformation and how it could impact the Lakers' upcoming season. LA retooled this offseason by adding center DeAndre Ayton, forward Jake LaRavia, and guard Marcus Smart, as well as drafting Arkansas wing Adou Thiero, hopefully giving Doncic a better roster with which to work.

For as much grief as Doncic received for his poor physical shape over the last few years, it seems that he is taking it to heart. He recently appeared on the cover of Men's Health Magazine, underlining his work ethic in the gym. It hasn't gone unnoticed, particularly by Lakers legend and Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who spoke about it on Twitter/X recently.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"I love how Luka is showing his Laker teammates how serious he is about winning a championship in Los Angeles by transforming his body!" said Johnson on social media.

Johnson is one of the all-time greats, who, along with Larry Bird, helped bring national – and international – attention to professional basketball in the 1980s. A lifetime Laker, Johnson's opinion holds weight in this conversation about dedication to the craft. Beyond that, they are both jumbo point guards, so if anyone understands how to maximize Doncic's strengths, it's Magic Johnson.

The three-time MVP and 12-time All-Star spent his entire career in Los Angeles, averaging a blistering 11.2 assists per game for his career on top of 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. He won five titles with the Lakers in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. Now that he has the stamp of approval of a legend, it's time for Doncic to go out and prove him right.

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

