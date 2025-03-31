Anthony Davis earns Maverick teammate's respect by coming back from injury
In the midst of the season from hell that the Dallas Mavericks have experienced, things like low effort caused by low morale can permeate a locker room and cause real chemistry issues. Considering the string of injuries and bad decisions by the front office, this would be the year to give up on the team, but this group does not have that attitude.
Star forward/center Anthony Davis, who easily could have shut himself down for the season after suffering a serious adductor strain, made his return last week and will play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
His resilience has been a point of inspiration for the rest of this Dallas squad, with players like Daniel Gafford praising Davis' decision to continue to play in what is a lost season: “First off, it's just the love of the game, for sure...to come back and just make an impact for the team, that says a lot about him because he wants to be out there helping the team as much as he can.”
Gafford is also out with an injury, though it seems he could make a return of his own on Monday night against the Nets. What stands out about this interaction is that these players are not allowing the outside noise to change their feelings about winning and being competitive. It speaks to the strong character amongst this group that players are continuing to work back from being hurt and getting onto the floor. Hopefully, for them, it results in more wins.
