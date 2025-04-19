Dallas Basketball

Anthony Davis, Ja Morant have heated exchange in Mavericks-Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are laying it all on the line on Friday night.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) bleeds from the mouth after a play during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) bleeds from the mouth after a play during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are engaged in a heated NBA play-in battle. The loser will have their season end on Friday night and neither wants to come up on the short end of the stick. That's leading to plenty of emotion and intensity on the court.

Early in the matchup, Anthony Davis and Ja Morant had a fiery exchange following a shooting foul. Davis, not pleased with the call and how easily Morant was getting to the basket, challenged the Grizzlies star before he went to the free throw line.

While standing chest-to-chest with Morant, Davis had words with the athletic guard.

READ MORE: Ja Morant goes viral with dazzling put-back dunk in Mavericks-Grizzlies

Ja Morant
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with center Zach Edey (14) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"I'll guard you though," Davis said.

"Yeah, come on!" Morant responded.

That led Davis to talk a little bit more.

"You know I'm right here," Davis fired back. "You know I'm not going nowhere, you know I'm not going nowhere. You know that, you know that!"

Davis has backed up his words thus far, putting up a game-high 36 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 32 minutes. This has been one of his more efficient outings with the Mavericks as he's shot 15/26 from the field, 2/5 from three-point range, and 4/6 from the charity stripe.

Even more impressively, Davis is clearly playing through some pain. Trainers have been working on his left groin during the last few timeouts. He's also received treatment to his lower back after taking an uncalled hit on a dunk.

The Mavericks are going to need more collectively as the team trails 96-78 going into the fourth quarter.

READ MORE: Jason Kidd grades Klay Thompson's first season with Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News