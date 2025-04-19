Anthony Davis, Ja Morant have heated exchange in Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are engaged in a heated NBA play-in battle. The loser will have their season end on Friday night and neither wants to come up on the short end of the stick. That's leading to plenty of emotion and intensity on the court.
Early in the matchup, Anthony Davis and Ja Morant had a fiery exchange following a shooting foul. Davis, not pleased with the call and how easily Morant was getting to the basket, challenged the Grizzlies star before he went to the free throw line.
While standing chest-to-chest with Morant, Davis had words with the athletic guard.
READ MORE: Ja Morant goes viral with dazzling put-back dunk in Mavericks-Grizzlies
"I'll guard you though," Davis said.
"Yeah, come on!" Morant responded.
That led Davis to talk a little bit more.
"You know I'm right here," Davis fired back. "You know I'm not going nowhere, you know I'm not going nowhere. You know that, you know that!"
Davis has backed up his words thus far, putting up a game-high 36 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 32 minutes. This has been one of his more efficient outings with the Mavericks as he's shot 15/26 from the field, 2/5 from three-point range, and 4/6 from the charity stripe.
Even more impressively, Davis is clearly playing through some pain. Trainers have been working on his left groin during the last few timeouts. He's also received treatment to his lower back after taking an uncalled hit on a dunk.
The Mavericks are going to need more collectively as the team trails 96-78 going into the fourth quarter.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd grades Klay Thompson's first season with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter