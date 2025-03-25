Anthony Davis opens up about Kyrie Irving’s 'devastating' season-ending injury for Mavericks
Following six weeks of rehab and recovery, Anthony Davis made his way back onto the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night as the team took down the Brooklyn Nets, 120-101. The Mavericks are being careful with Davis in his return from an adductor injury that he suffered in his debut with the franchise on February 8.
While Davis was on the mend, star guard Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending ACL tear. Irving had been doing his best to carry the Mavericks during a critical stretch of the season with over half the roster sidelined.
Davis got an opportunity to share his thoughts on Irving's injury after the Mavericks took down the Nets. Obviously, going through something like that is tough for anyone to grasp in the moment. Now that some time has passed, Davis is seeing Irving start to look like himself again.
"It was devastating,” Davis said to The Athletic's Christian Clark. “Kyrie is a phenomenal basketball player but, even more, a phenomenal human. Anytime anyone goes through something like that, an injury like that, it always sucks. Obviously, the initial injury, the initial moment, you want to give him space. Now he’s excited about the rehab process."
“He’s in a good head space now. He’s around the team. He was on the bench tonight, Davis continued. "To see him in a great head space, it’s good for our team, good for me and, I’m pretty sure, good for him. Obviously, it sucks, but we have to hold the fort down for this season.”
Davis and Irving had talked about becoming teammates years ago and that finally became reality when the Mavericks traded for the two-way big man near the NBA Trade Deadline. Though they were only able to play together once this season, there is certainly excitement about what the duo could bring to Dallas in the future.
Irving has a player option for the 2025-26 season but there is optimism that he would be interested in remaining with the Mavericks long-term. Davis is set to begin the first of a three-year/$175 million extension next season.
In two appearances with the Mavericks since being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis has averaged 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals over 28.5 minutes per contest.
Dallas sits just outside of the final play-in spot with ten games remaining in the regular season.
