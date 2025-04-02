WIll Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II play in Mavericks-Hawks?
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make up for their embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night as the Atlanta Hawks come to town. Both teams are missing key pieces, and the Hawks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
Dallas has ruled out Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), while two-way players Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams have exhausted their eligibility.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks fan harassed by security following 'Fire Nico' chant in GMs face
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are both probable to play on Wednesday night. Davis has played in four of the last five games but is still clearly not operating at 100%.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) is questionable to play. He was questionable prior to Monday's game against the Nets before being ruled out, but he's expected to return soon. He hasn't played since January 14th.
Daniel Gafford is no longer on the injury report, which is a breath of fresh air for Dallas fans after seeing him limp and grimace in the final minutes of Monday's loss, but he seems to be all good.
Atlanta won't release its official injury report for this game until the afternoon because they just played on Tuesday night, but they were missing Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery), Clint Capela (left metacarpal ligament sprain), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery), Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture), Jacob Toppin (right calf soreness), and Keaton Wallace (right shoulder AC sprain). Trae Young was on the injury report with tendinitis in his right Achilles, and he could pop back up on the second night of a back-to-back.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis will determine if Mavericks make or miss Play-In Tournament
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter