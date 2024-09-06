Dallas Basketball

Former Mavericks Prospect Signed & Waived by LA Lakers

The Lakers will keep his G-League rights with this move

Austin Veazey

Apr 14, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Alex Fudge (3) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks waived forward Alex Fudge earlier in the offseason to make room for the Kessler Edwards two-way signing, allowing him to explore the open market as a fringe NBA player. With limited production, he didn't have very many options available.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Fudge to an Exhibit-10 contract late Thursday night but then waived him Friday afternoon. This move allows the Lakers to keep his G-League rights if another team doesn't pick him up. They've done this once already this offseason with Vincent Valerio-Bodon.

While this is a minor move in the grand scheme of things, it does help shoe up the Lakers G-League team. Fudge should play some minutes with Bronny James on the South Bay Lakers, assuming they demote Bronny at some point in the season for his development.

Fudge went undrafted out of Florida in the 2023 NBA Draft and spent time with the Lakers and Mavericks last season. After initially signing a two-way contract with LA, he was waived in January and picked up by the Mavericks in March. He'd only play in two games in Dallas, the last two games of the season when their playoff seed was already secured, posting 11 total points.

Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

