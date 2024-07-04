Dallas Mavericks Veteran Forward Wants Team To Sign Another Specific Veteran
The Dallas Mavericks have had a busy offseason so far since the end of the NBA Finals, adding three new players who should all be a part of the main rotation: Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes. They have one open roster spot left and one team veteran has an idea.
Markieff Morris, who is technically a free agent himself but is expecting to be back on the team as a locker room leader, like he was this past season, wants the team to sign his brother, Marcus Morris. Marcus has been connected to the Mavericks along with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers, who he played with last season. The 76ers and Mavericks would give him the best chance to win a championship if that's what he's looking for at this stage in his career.
If the Mavs wanted to sign both Morris twins, they'd likely have to release A.J. Lawson, who has a non-guaranteed deal for next season. Or they could trade away Maxi Kleber's $11 million contract, as Marcus would play a similar role to Kleber.
Marcus and Markieff have had weirdly interweaving careers, even for twins. They were selected with back-to-back picks in the 2011 NBA Draft, but Marcus was traded to the Phoenix Suns halfway through his second season to play with his brother Markieff. After Marcus left the Suns in the 2015 offseason, the two brothers haven't played together since and would like to play together in the latter stages of their careers.
Marcus is the better player now, averaging 6.4 PPG in 49 games played last season for Cleveland, while Markieff played in just 26 games for the Mavs. The Mavericks acquired Markieff in the trade for Kyrie Irving and has been invaluable in teaching the younger guys in a Udonis Haslem-type role.
